Noah Emmerich on His “Paranoid Fantasies of Failure” While Directing The Americans

Each week on Slate 's Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama's fifth season.

This week, Thomas joins showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, along with the episode’s director, Noah Emmerich—who also plays Stan Beeman—at the sound mix for Episode 505, “Lotus 1-2-3.” They talk about Beeman’s state of mind now that he is happy in love but less content with his work situation, as well as the latest developments in Russia. Then Costa Ronin, who plays Oleg Burov, provides his perspective on a key scene in the episode.