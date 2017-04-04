Stephen Curry Sings Disney Songs With James Corden, Proves There’s Nothing He Can’t Do
Stephen Curry is already the NBA’s best shooter of all time, with skills that are almost superhuman. But as James Corden found out on The Late Show’s NCAA special, the Golden State Warriors MVP has talents beyond basketball. Corden took Curry out for the day to try to teach him some valuable life lessons—only for Curry to trounce him in mini golf, DDR, and even anti-bullying campaigns.
There’s one area where Corden can feel confident, and that’s behind the wheel of a car with the radio on. Corden doesn’t usually let non-professional singers do Carpool Karaoke, although there have been some very high-profile exceptions. But Curry, who has a four-and-a-half-year old daughter, proclaimed himself a fan of Moana and backed it up by belting “How Far I’ll Go,” proving once and for all that there really is nothing he can’t excel at.
As for his and Corden’s duet of “Love Is an Open Door” from Frozen, well, Curry already has plenty of practice—a video of him and wife Ayesha singing the song went viral a couple years ago. Sorry, Corden, but as charming as this Carpool Karaoke was, there’s just no way to top this.