Let Seth Meyers Walk You Through the Whole Michael Flynn Situation

Part of what made Jon Stewart so successful at the height of the Bush era was his willingness to methodically explain the latest idiocies and fiascoes, even at the expense of humor. Seth Meyers has been aggressively positioning himself to take Stewart’s role for the Trump administration, and in the clip above, the risks of this approach become apparent. The problem with setting yourself a goal that, in normal times, would be pretty achievable— “explain what the President has been up to over the weekend,” for example—involve so much bullshit these days that a ten-minute segment can barely begin to untangle it. Meyers has to stitch together so many clips of news coverage just to get the basic facts on screen that there’s not much time for jokes.