Björk Has Released Notget, Another Moody and Gorgeous Virtual Reality Experience

After providing an intriguing 20-second tease last November, Björk has at long last released Notget, a striking new virtual reality video featuring the moody track from her 2015 album Vulnicura . The video is the latest VR experiment from the Icelandic artist, as previously, she similarly transformed her songs “Black Lake” and “Stonemilker” into arresting visual experiences.

Notget, directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, is characteristically elliptical, resonating for its immersive experience even as the details of the video can be hard to grasp. (At times the images seem to resemble Beyoncé’s infamous maternity shoot.) Björk appears as an animated digital avatar emitting light, and reflects the mood of the music by swaying among marine life in the depths of the ocean. The underwater visuals are both beautiful and haunting, another raw translation of the melancholy album on which the song originated.