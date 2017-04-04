Aubrey Plaza Is Gloriously Unhinged in the New Trailer for Ingrid Goes West

If Legion wasn’t enough to satisfy your deranged Aubrey Plaza fix, allow us to present Ingrid Goes West. The new trailer for the upcoming movie, which premiered to a positive response at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, opens on Plaza recklessly crashing an acquaintance’s wedding and doesn’t let up from there.

Ingrid Goes West centers on Ingrid (Plaza), an unstable woman who ventures out West to meet up with her Instagram obsession, the Los Angeles socialite Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). She befriends her, but the longer Ingrid stays in California, the more erratic and dangerous her behavior becomes. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Matt Spicer, and also features O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Wyatt Russell (Black Mirror), and Billy Magnussen (The People v. O.J. Simpson) among its cast. But if you’re just here for some unhinged Aubrey Plaza action? You won’t be disappointed.