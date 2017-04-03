Marvel VP Blames Dwindling Comics Sales on Female Characters and “Diversity”

Joelle Jones/Marvel

David Gabriel, Marvel’s vice president of sales, had an interesting theory last week for why comic sales were dwindling: too many new “female characters,” too many new “diverse” characters, and not enough core, classic Marvel characters. Speaking to ICv2 at the Marvel creative summit, Gabriel cited other factors to explain the downturn as well, including general anxiety around the time of last November’s election, but reiterated that the “nose-turning” done in response to the company’s efforts at inclusion have been taken into account. In Gabriel’s words, the diversity model is “no longer viable.”

There have been reports over the last few months indicating this change in direction. In other interviews, Marvel executives have steered away from “diversity” and preferred to use the word politics as the trend worth reversing. “There’s been this massive discussion about inclusion and diversity,” Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso said recently. “But Marvel is not about politics.” (Funny: The company’s CEO seems to disagree.)

