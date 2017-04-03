George Takei Is Writing a Graphic Novel About His Family’s Experience in a Japanese Internment Camp

Robyn Beck/AFP/GettyImages

George Takei has announced that he is in the process of writing a graphic novel. The project, to be published in 2018 by IDW Publishing, will explore the acclaimed actor and queer activist’s life in a Japanese-American internment camp; he was five years old when President Franklin D. Roosevelt initiated the camps after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and experienced them firsthand with his family. Takei will begin the graphic novel by recounting memories of his childhood, and build to his rise to fame on Star Trek and his turn to political activism.

“When the opportunity to tell my story in the form of a graphic novel presented itself, I recognized the value in making it easily accessible for our youth to discover and digest the material, bringing attention to an important and relevant issue, while preserving it for generations to come,” Takei said in a statement. “We live in uncertain times, and if stories such as mine can inspire us to do better and encourage positive change, I want to share it with as many people as possible, no matter who they are, or where they come from.”

Advertisement



The Takei family recently provided the inspiration for Allegiance, the first Broadway musical to be written by and star Asian-Americans. (Takei himself appeared in the production.) The actor has also emerged as one of the more vocal anti-Trump voices on social media, regularly speaking out against the president and his agenda. He has become so popular, in fact, that his surprising congressional run announcement on Saturday dominated the news and sparked widespread excitement—until, of course, it was revealed to be an April Fools prank.