With Comedy Central’s The President Show, There’s a New Fake Trump in Town

After teasing the existence of something called The President Show last week, Comedy Central has revealed exactly what it is: a new weekly program in the form of a late-night talk show, starring Anthony Atamanuik as Donald Trump and Peter Grosz as his sidekick/vice president Mike Pence. According to a Variety report , The President Show will include “desk segments, field pieces and interviews,” just like a real talk show, except for the fact that it’s hosted by a fake president.

Atamanuik, a veteran of the UCB improv scene, has been playing Trump for some time now, incuding on the “Trump vs. Bernie” debate tour opposite James Adomian’s Bernie Sanders. He’s also publicly feuded with the nation’s best-known fake Trump, Alec Baldwin, who took a potshot at Atamanuik’s Trump during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. But with Baldwin saying he doesn’t want to play Saturday Night Live’s Trump much longer, Atamanuik should have the field to himself—at least, until Leslie Jones decides to give it a whirl.

