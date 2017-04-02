Only 364 Shopping Days Until April Fools’ Day! Here’s Everything You’ll Need.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Another April Fools’ Day has come and gone, which can mean only one thing: it’s time to start planning for next year! Fortunately, we’ve already put together your shopping list, so you can skip the crowds and last-minute price gouging. You’re always saying next year you’ll do a better job of planning for April Fools’ Season—why not make 2018 the least stressful April Fools’ Day ever? Slate’s April Fools’ Day shopping guide will show you how.

Itching Powder (3 Pack)

Amazon

You can’t beat the classics, and this three-pack of itching powder is an affordable way to get ready for the big day in April. Imagine how delighted your friends will be when they realize that the horrible burning and itching sensation they’re experiencing all over their bodies isn’t a life-threatening disease but, instead, a brilliant April Fools’ Day prank—and you’re the prankster!

Gold Bond Medicated Powder (3 Pack)

Amazon

Ok, so it turns out that “inside an airliner high over the Rocky Mountains” wasn’t the best place to pull your first April Fools’ Day prank of 2018. Did you know that the air on planes is recirculated, even in the cockpit? Did you know pilots can have allergies just like anyone else? Well, that’s why pencils have erasers! Dump this Gold Bond Medicated Powder into the same vent where you accidentally spilled the itching powder, hope for the best, and, with any luck, both the pilot’s windpipe and the plane’s altitude will be back to normal in no time. Unless, of course, the flight crew is trying to make you the April Fool!

Yiman 56” Running Parachute for Power Speed

Amazon

There might be better options for jumping out of a plummeting, Gold-Bond-filled airplane at the last minute than this Running Parachute for Power Speed, but those other choices aren’t available through the Amazon Affiliates program. Besides, what are you, some kind of Rockefeller? This parachute costs less than $10, and believe us when we tell you you’re gonna want to save as much of your 2018 April Fools’ Day budget as possible for unforeseen contingencies down the road. Plus, it’s portable, and it looks silly, and looking silly is the reason for the season. Imagine the wry chuckles, hacking coughs, and piercing screams you’ll get from everyone else on the plane once you strap this baby on!

Fiskars Long Handle Digging Shovel

Amazon

The rescue workers are going to be expecting 228 bodies in the wreckage, but they’ll only find 227. Unless, that is, you “prank” them! This shovel will help you gather the supplies you’ll need.

Grafco Vinyl Emergency Cadaver Bag

Amazon

Just because you’re racing back to the crash site with a freshly-unearthed doppelgänger doesn’t mean it’s all right to leave a mess in a stolen ambulance! This year, be considerate and plan ahead with an extra-tall cadaver bag. When the ambulance is recovered, no one will be any the wiser about its cargo. Talk about a legendary prank!

Fun Express “My Passport” Sticker Books (12 Pack)

Amazon doesn’t really deal in the kind of quality fake identities a really successful prankster needs, but you could probably rig something up using these sticker books! Plus, doing it yourself means you get to choose your new name. Will you live out the rest of your days as “I.P. Freely,” “Oliver Klozoff,” or “Seymour Buttz?” It’s up to you! Pranking customs officials? That’s just part of what will make April Fools’ Day 2018 so epic.

Mongolian-English/English-Mongolian Dictionary and Phrasebook

Amazon

One thing all the best April Fools’ Day pranks have in common? Communication. This English-to-Mongolian dictionary and phrasebook will come in handy the next time you get a hankerin’ for a prankerin’, no matter where you begin the next chapter of your life! (Mongolia. Your only option now is Mongolia.)