Baldwin’s Boffo Boss Baby Bags Big Box Office Bucks, Beats Beauty and the Beast

Dreamworks Animation

Variety brings word that The Boss Baby has beaten both Beauty and the Beast and Ghost in the Shell to bag the most box office bucks this weekend: $49 million. That’s bully for stars Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, and Miles Christopher Bakshi, but bad news for the boneheads behind box-office-bomb Ghost in the Shell, who bought the rights to a beloved Japanese book and film, but blundered badly by casting bleach-blonde Scarlett Johansson in a role that some said belonged by rights to an Asian actress. Bottom line on the resulting brouhaha and the bad buzz it brought by the bucketful: $19 million domestic.

Despite bringing home the bacon, The Boss Baby was something of a critical bête noire, which bewildered Fox head of domestic distribution Chris Aronson. Bypassing the customary back-slapping, the boss beseeched Variety to break it down for him. “You wonder why do audiences like [The Boss Baby] so much and the reviewers don’t?” he bemoaned. Meanwhile, Beauty and the Beast brought Disney a bountiful $48 million, which, on top of the beaucoup bucks it has already bundled up globally, means the film may be bound for the billion-dollar club.

