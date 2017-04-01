Here Is the Greatest April Fools’ Day Prank of 1839
Everyone knows that April Fools’ Day has been a wonderland of brilliantly executed spoofs and goofs this year. It wouldn’t be fair to 2017’s jokesters—many of whom are still alive—to pick the best one (although it’s obviously Netflix). But what, you are no doubt asking, was the best April Fools’ Day prank of 1839? Fortunately, Slate has anticipated—perhaps incorrectly, we are willing to admit—that millions of you would be Googling this important question in the near future, and so we are proud to offer a definitive answer. Here is the greatest April Fools’ Day prank of 1839, exactly as it was reported in the Maumee City Express of Maumee City, Ohio on April 27 of that year:
A worthy disciple of Esculapius had scarcely opened his office, ere a tall, stout fellow entered, and clasping his hands upon his abdominal region, bent himself nearly double, and screwed his face into a thousand contortions. “Oh! doctor, oh!” he cried. “What is the matter, sir? sit down and tell me your complaint.” “Oh! oh! such a pain! I shall die, I know I shall.” “O no you won’t; thanks to the inestimable blessings conferred upon mankind by the immortal Nimrod, no man need die unless he wishes it. I’ll relieve yon.” “D—n Nimrod,— make me a blister plaster, and see that it fits.” “Young man, do not curse the benefactor of the human race. The revered Nim—” “O quick, with the plaster.”
The doctor, finding it useless to prescribe as he wished, soon prepared a large fly blister, and made it doubly strong and particularly good and wide. “There, sir, is a plaster that will draw you to the top of the monument.” “But will it fit, doctor?” “Yes, like a glove.” “Will it stick?” “Yes, like a needle.” “Let me try, sir,” said the malicious rogue; and receiving the plaster in his hands he suddenly and dexterously clapt it over the face of the astonished doctor, and before he could remove the nauseous mask, the rogue had decamped.
Oh ho ho ho! Who among us, listening to our doctor blather endlessly about Nimrod as yet another fly blister treatment raises hundreds of healing blisters all over our skin, hasn’t dreamed of turning the tables? It just goes to show that great comedy—like the great health effects obtained by rubbing patients’ skin with Spanish fly to deliberately inflict chemical burns—never goes out of style.