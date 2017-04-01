A New Episode of Rick and Morty Is Streaming Right Now, For Real

 A new episode of Rick and Morty is streaming right now.

April 1 2017 9:58 PM

This image of Rick laughing at an alien holding a Shoney’s mug with a butt in it is from the long-awaited third season of Rick and Morty.

Adult Swim

The third season of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s Adult Swim series about a Doc Brown-like mad scientist and his hapless grandson, has been on the way for long enough that Harmon recently tweeted a 15-part explanation of the delay, ending by sarcastically encouraging people to keep asking him about it:

To be fair to Rick and Morty fans, Adult Swim hasn’t exactly abstained from kicking the hornet’s nest here—back in February they used the promise of new footage as bait for a Rickroll:

But as of Saturday, the days of bothering Dan Harmon about Rick and Morty’s new season are over, because Adult Swim—in a rare instance of a reverse April Fools’ Day prank—is streaming the season premiere on a loop until midnight tonight. Harmon took the time to tease the last fan who asked him where the show was:

The rest of Rick and Morty’s third season will arrive this summer. You can watch the first episode here. This isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke or a Rickroll or that thing Longform editor Elon Green does on Twitter where he tries to trick people into clicking on a picture of a shirtless Geraldo Rivera. There’s a real, actual new episode of Rick and Morty on the other end of this link, and, barring further as-yet-unforseen pranks, there will be until Adult Swim stops streaming it at midnight. Honest!