A New Episode of Rick and Morty Is Streaming Right Now, For Real

Adult Swim

The third season of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s Adult Swim series about a Doc Brown-like mad scientist and his hapless grandson, has been on the way for long enough that Harmon recently tweeted a 15-part explanation of the delay, ending by sarcastically encouraging people to keep asking him about it:

15. Okay that's it. Keep telling me to release season 3. It accomplishes nothing, It makes you seem 15 and dumb which is fine. See ya soon! — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

To be fair to Rick and Morty fans, Adult Swim hasn’t exactly abstained from kicking the hornet’s nest here—back in February they used the promise of new footage as bait for a Rickroll: