A New Episode of Rick and Morty Is Streaming Right Now, For Real
The third season of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s Adult Swim series about a Doc Brown-like mad scientist and his hapless grandson, has been on the way for long enough that Harmon recently tweeted a 15-part explanation of the delay, ending by sarcastically encouraging people to keep asking him about it:
15. Okay that's it. Keep telling me to release season 3. It accomplishes nothing, It makes you seem 15 and dumb which is fine. See ya soon!— Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017
To be fair to Rick and Morty fans, Adult Swim hasn’t exactly abstained from kicking the hornet’s nest here—back in February they used the promise of new footage as bait for a Rickroll:
But as of Saturday, the days of bothering Dan Harmon about Rick and Morty’s new season are over, because Adult Swim—in a rare instance of a reverse April Fools’ Day prank—is streaming the season premiere on a loop until midnight tonight. Harmon took the time to tease the last fan who asked him where the show was:
.@karan_shah99 happy now mother FUCKA pic.twitter.com/nhUY4K90G5— Dan Harmon (@danharmon) April 2, 2017
The rest of Rick and Morty’s third season will arrive this summer. You can watch the first episode here. This isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke or a Rickroll or that thing Longform editor Elon Green does on Twitter where he tries to trick people into clicking on a picture of a shirtless Geraldo Rivera. There’s a real, actual new episode of Rick and Morty on the other end of this link, and, barring further as-yet-unforseen pranks, there will be until Adult Swim stops streaming it at midnight. Honest!