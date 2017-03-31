You Can Now Play Ms. Pac-Man on Google Maps

 Play Ms. Pac-Man on Google Maps now as an April Fool's Day treat.

March 31 2017 2:17 PM

Ms. Pac-Man, hunting for fruit on the streets of New York City.

Google Maps

April Fools’ Day has come a little early for Google Maps users. In a new hidden feature that has debuted on the app for the silly holiday, users can turn a given city’s map into typical, if structurally unusual, game of Ms. Pac-Man. It’s a simple set-up: In the bottom section of the app’s interface are various icons—including one that’s quite clear meant for this limited feature. Click it and you’re on your way, munching on strawberries and cherries in metropolitan areas around the world. (The iOS version allows you to choose the area to play in, while Android jets you to randomized locations.)

This is not the first time Google Maps has toyed with gaming, and it’s hardly the worst April 1 prank companies will be playing on consumers over the weekend. (Hulu, you can do better.) And if this little tease has you itching for some real-life Pac-Man action, Google has you covered. Just watch out for ghosts.