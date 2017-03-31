Mary J. Blige and Kanye West Are Out With a Soulful, Empowering New Song

We’ve got an early taste of Mary J. Blige’s hyped collaboration with Kanye West, produced for her upcoming album Strength of a Woman. On Thursday, DJ Funkmaster Flex unveiled the two artists’ new empowering track “Love Yourself,” which mixes inspirational lyrics with a soft, tender ballad that slowly builds to West’s explosive mid-song verse. The song opens with such introspective lyrics from Blige as “It’s been a long ride, but I made it here with love” and “Said I’ve been up and down, I’ve been through it all,” before imploring listeners to hear her message at the song’s conclusion. It’s a simple but powerful idea: look inward to gather strength when the going gets tough. (Safe to say, this “Love Yourself” is a little more sincere than Justin Bieber’s famed song of the same name.)