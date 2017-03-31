Queen Bey Might Voice Nala in the Lion King Remake

If you’re going to remake a beloved Disney classic, you might as well go big. In keeping with the studio’s recent star-studded live-action films like Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau’s upcoming The Lion King has already assembled an impressive voice cast with Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones reprising his legendary role as Mufasa. And now, Variety reports that Favreau and Disney are pushing hard to bring another huge star (real-life royalty, some might even say) to the team: Beyoncé.

Queen Bey is in talks to voice Nala, Simba’s love interest, and according to Variety’s sources, the folks behind The Lion King “will do whatever it takes to accommodate her schedule.” And why wouldn’t they? In the original (as well as the Broadway adaptation), Nala exudes confidence and a go-getter’s mentality, doing whatever she can to look out for her fellow lionesses after Scar takes over Pride Rock—she pretty much embodies the themes of about 90 percent of Beyoncé’s catalog. Plus, the chance to hear her and Glover duet on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” is irresistible. If this pans out, we should all be prepared to bow down—this remake has some serious crowd-pleasing potential.