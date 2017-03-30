The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Photo illustration by Slate. Stills by Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Amazon Studios, Causeway Films.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO NOW, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Netflix

Advertisement



Must Watch

Schindler's List (1993)

Good Watch

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Seasons 1–3 (April 22)

Queen of Katwe (2016) (April 25)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Advertisement



Nostalgia Watch

An American Tail (1986)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Gremlins (1984)

Family Watch

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Disney’s The BFG (2016) (April 6)

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993) (April 15)

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) (April 8)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) (April 23)

Advertisement



Binge Watch

Documentary Now! Season 2 (April 10)

If You’re Bored

A Weekend With the Family (2016)

Across the Universe (2007)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born to Be Free (2016)

The D Train (2015) (April 2)

El Elegido (2017) (April 14)

Good Witch Season 2

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016) (April 11)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 2

Liv and Maddie Season 4 (April 23)

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016) (April 24)

A Murder in the Park (2014) (April 28)

Only for One Night (2016)

Phantom (2013) (April 23)

A Plastic Ocean (April 19)

The Prestige (2006) (April 21)

Real Rescues Seasons 6–7 (April 26)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)

Sofia the First Season 3 (April 30)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Thunderstruck (2012)

The Tenth Man (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Trust (2010) (April 26)

Wynonna Earp Season 1

Advertisement



New Original Programming and Exclusive Premieres

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (April 25)

Bill Nye Saves the World Season 1 (April 21)

Casting JonBenet (April 28)

Chelsea Season 2 (April 14)

Chewing Gum Season 2 (April 4)

Las Chicas del Cable Season 1 (April 27)

Dawn of the Croods Season 3 (April 7)

Dear White People Season 1 (April 28)

El Faro De Las Orcas (April 7)

The Get Down Part 2 (April 7)

Girlboss Season 1 (April 21)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On Season 1 (April 21)

Louis C.K. 2017 (April 4)

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (April 18)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show Season 4 (April 21)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (April 14)

Rodney King (April 28)

Sand Castle (April 21)

Sandy Wexler (April 14)

Slam (April 15)

Small Crimes (April 28)

Tales by Light Season 2 (April 21)

Tramps (April 21)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (April 25)

Win It All (April 7)

HBO

Universal Pictures

Must Watch

Advertisement



The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Unforgiven (1992)

Good Watch

The Deer Hunter (1978)

Indignation (2016) (April 17)

Kicks (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Family Watch

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe (2006)

If You’re Bored

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)

Be Kind, Rewind (2008)

Breaking Away (1979)

Cape Fear (1991)

Criminal Activities (2015)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Hollywood Ending (2002)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

Rat Race (2001)

Search Party (2014) (April 11)

The Simpsons Movie (2007)

Speed Racer (2008)

Suicide Squad (2016) (April 15)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

Victor Frankenstein (2015) (April 29)

War Dogs (2016) (April 8)

The Wild Life (2015)

New Original Programming

Big Little Lies finale (April 2)

Abortion: Stories Women Tell (April 3)

Saving My Tomorrow Part 5 (April 4)

Crashing Season 1 finale (April 9)

Psi Season 3 premiere (April 14)

Girls series finale (April 16)

The Leftovers Season 3 premiere (April 16)

Veep Season 6 premiere (April 16)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (April 22)

Saving My Tomorrow: Kids Love the Earth (April 22)

Silicon Valley Season 4 premiere (April 23)

The Memory of Justice (April 24)

2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (April 29)

“Estrenos en Español”

Y Mañana Navidad (aka Merry Christmas) (2015)

La Cosa Humana (aka Human Thing) (2016) (April 7)

La Gunguna (2015) (April 14)

Amazon

Paramount/Miramax

Must Watch

Election (1999)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Top of the Lake Season 1 (April 24)

Good Watch

Almost Famous (2000)

American Honey (2016) (April 27)

The Handmaiden (2016) (April 13)

In a World … (2013) (April 9)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Binge Watch

Animal Kingdom Season 1 (April 30)

RoboCop Watch

RoboCop (1987)

RoboCop 2 (1991)

If You’re Bored

American Pastoral (2016) (April 21)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) (April 8)

Chaplin (1992)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) (April 2)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Exorcism (2010) (April 4)

The Love Witch (2016) (April 14)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

The Perfect Match (2016) (April 9)

Precious Cargo (2016) (April 4)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Sliver (1993)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Thirteen Season 1 (April 21)

Tommy Boy (1995)

What If (2013)

Amazon Original Series

American Playboy Season 1 (April 7)

Bosch Season 3 (April 21)

Catastrophe Season 3 (April 28)

Fortitude Season 2 (April 14)

Thunderbirds Are Go Season 3 (April 21)

Hulu

Take Five/Hulu

Must Watch

The Babadook (2014) (April 14)

Election (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

JFK (1991)

Serpico (1973)

Good Watch

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) (April 18)

Almost Famous (2000)

The Hours (2002)

I.Q. (1994)

In a World … (2013) (April 9)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Short Term 12 (2013) (April 13)

The Warriors (1979)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Nostalgia Watch

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Binge Watch

Preacher Season 1 (April 5)

RoboCop Watch

RoboCop (1987)

RoboCop 2 (1990)

RoboCop 3 (1992)

If You’re Bored

A Horse Tale (2015)

Affliction (1998)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) (April 8)

Ben Collins: Stunt Driver (2015)

Beyond the Edge (2016) (April 8)

The Big Empty (2003)

Bigfoot County (2012)

The Burrowers (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call Me (1988)

Camp Lakebottom Season 1 (April 8)

Casual Encounters (2016)

Chaplin (1993)

Chosen (2016)

Dancer (2016)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Den Brother (2010) (April 19)

DOT Season 1A (April 15)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Election Day: Lens Across America (2016) (April 18)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003) (April 19)

Federal Hill (1994)

Felicia’s Journey (1999)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1997)

Fight to the Finish (2016)

Flyboys (2006)

Frankenstein (2004)

Gator (1976)

The Giant King (2015)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Happy Endings (2005)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2016) (April 2)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

In Old California (1942)

Johnny Tsunami (1999) (April 19)

Kill Me Again (1989)

Kingdom of Blood (2016)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

LA Story Season 2 (April 21)

The Last Exorcism (2010) (April 4)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Hero Academia Season 1 (April 18)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 4 (2017) (April 6)

NYC Underground (2013)

Original Sin (2001)

Out of the Inferno (2016)

Payback (1999)

The People vs. George Lucas (2011)

The Perfect Match (2016) (April 9)

Pony Express (1953)

Precious Cargo (2016) (April 4)

The Puffy Chair (2007)

Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)

Return of the Living Dead 4 (2006)

Return of the Living Dead 5 (2007)

Road Trip (2000)

Sid the Science Kid Seasons 1–2 (April 15)

Sid the Science Kid: The Movie (2012) (April 15)

Sliver (1993)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004) (April 19)

Swelter (2014) (April 10)

The Switch (2010)

Tapeheads (1988)

Teen Beach Movie (2013) (April 19)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 4 (April 29)

Tiger Cruise (2004) (April 19)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Trail of Blood (2013)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Under the Sea (2009)

Warpath (1951) (April 21)

Wayward Pines Season 2 (April 25)

Wicker Park (2004)

TV Premieres

Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation series premiere (April 22)

Dimension 404 series premiere (April 4)

Famous in Love series premiere (April 18)

First Dates series premiere (April 8)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind series premiere (April 25)

Pretty Little Liars Season 7 premiere (April 19)

Prison Break Season 5 premiere (April 5)

Original Programming