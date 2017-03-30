Cersei Takes the Iron Throne in New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

A new trailer for Game of Thrones titled “The Long Walk” shows three of the HBO series’ characters doing just that: walking. To the tune of James’ “Sit Down,” Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen all advance to their respective seats of power, Jon in the banquet hall at Winterfell, Dany at what might be Dragonstone, and Cersei finally atop the Iron Throne, having blown up anyone else with a claim to it.

The trailer’s final image, a slow pull-back from the Night King’s ice-blue eye, serves as a reminder that while these three are squabbling over control of the Seven Kingdoms, the White Walkers continue to advance, and might offer a clue as to how showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss plan to spit up the show’s two final mini-seasons, which they’ve confirmed will consist of seven and six episodes, respectively.

