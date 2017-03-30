Kendrick Lamar’s Surprise New Video Is Everything Everyone Wanted The Young Pope to Be

When HBO first premiered the trailer for The Young Pope, we felt the need to clarify that the series was about a youthful pontiff, not a Catholic rapper. While we were not alone in our excitement about this immaculately conceived show, ultimately it did not live up to the memes.



Thankfully, Kendrick Lamar returned on Thursday evening to answer our prayers, donning what looks like the papal regalia and rapping as if he were literally on fire with the Holy Spirit. If you believe and have patience, your prayers shall be answered.