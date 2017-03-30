HBO Will Broadcast the Elena Ferrante Television Adaptation We've Been Waiting For

Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

That Elena Ferrante TV series we’ve been waiting for is now one step closer to reaching American audiences: HBO has announced that it is bringing an eight-episode adaptation of Ferrante’s book My Brilliant Friend to the U.S., co-produced by Wildside, Fandango Productions, and Italy’s public service broadcaster, RAI. The book is the first in a quartet of incredibly popular novels by pseudonymous author Ferrante known as the Neapolitan novels, centered around the class struggles, friendship, and rivalry of two women from Naples.

“An exploration of the complicated intensity of female friendship, these ambitious stories will no doubt resonate with the HBO audience,” said HBO’s programming chief Casey Bloys, in a statement. Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo will write the episodes alongside the now not-so-enigmatic Ferrante herself. Costanzo will also direct all eight episodes.