Video Games, Long Praised for Maturely Handling Sex and Violence, Will Take on Racism Next

Video games, historically, have not really excelled when it comes to presenting adult concerns and themes. From reducing Wounded Knee to a racist haunted house to shoot people in to reducing the Los Angeles riots to a playground to crash cars and shoot people in, the medium is still a long way from producing a Moonlight, never mind a Citizen Kane. Mafia III, which came out to indifferent reviews in October, didn’t do a great job of resolving the tension between wanting to address racism in an adult fashion while still being a video game built on the chaotic Grand Theft Auto template, but the team behind it is taking another crack at the issue. “Faster, Baby!” is the first downloadable content package, moving the action of the game out of the original’s New Orleans stand-in into a small parish ruled by a racist sheriff. While it’s possible that it will do an amazing job of portraying the horror of life in small-town Louisiana under Jim Crow, past efforts don’t inspire a lot of confidence. Neither does the trailer, which makes a noble effort to sell a sundown town as, well, a playground to crash cars and shoot people in.