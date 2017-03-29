Evil Clown Alert: The First Trailer for It Is Finally Here

Stephen King’s horror classic—about the evil clown Pennywise, and the group of kids known as the Losers Club who face-off against him after children start disappearing in their small town of Derry, Maine—was previously reimagined for a 1990 miniseries, but failed to come together as a motion picture feature after years of setbacks. Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) was attached to direct as early as 2009, before exiting after clashes with the studio and refusing to accept major budget cuts. In 2015, Andrés Muschietti took his place, fresh off of his breakout debut Mama, and at last has been able to get the project rolling.