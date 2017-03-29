Evil Clown Alert: The First Trailer for It Is Finally Here
We finally have our first look at New Line’s long-gestating It adaptation.
Stephen King’s horror classic—about the evil clown Pennywise, and the group of kids known as the Losers Club who face-off against him after children start disappearing in their small town of Derry, Maine—was previously reimagined for a 1990 miniseries, but failed to come together as a motion picture feature after years of setbacks. Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) was attached to direct as early as 2009, before exiting after clashes with the studio and refusing to accept major budget cuts. In 2015, Andrés Muschietti took his place, fresh off of his breakout debut Mama, and at last has been able to get the project rolling.
Bill Skarsgård (Hemlock Grove) here takes on the role of Pennywise originated by Tim Curry in the miniseries. While this first trailer won’t make you jump out of your seat, necessarily—unless you've got a serious clown phobia, in which case, you've been warned—it’s a perfectly spooky and old-school introduction. Prepare yourself now for more stormy nights, ever-pending danger, and endless sightings of evil clowns.
It hits theaters on Sept. 8.