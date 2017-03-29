 Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys on filming Season 5 of The Americans.

March 29 2017 8:03 AM

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys on Why Their Americans’ Characters Are Sick of Honey Traps

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell gather intel.

Patrick Harbron/FX

Each week on Slate's Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama's fifth season.

This week, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, the show's leads, talk about what made filming feel different this season and why Philip and Elizabeth are suddenly bearish on honey traps. Rhys also explains why he celebrates when a script has his character eating junk food. Then Peter Ackerman, who wrote Episode 4, “What’s the Matter With Kansas?,” explains why Henry is his favorite character.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.