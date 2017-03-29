From Ford to Football, Conan Looks at Donald Trump’s Attempts to Take Undeserved Credit

It was an ordinary Wednesday in Washington under Trump, which is to say that the President of the United States went on Twitter and embarrassed himself—and, by extension, all of us—on the global stage. What even is this?

It’s not the first time Donald Trump has tried to take credit for business decisions he had nothing to do with—it’s not even the first time he’s taken credit for business decisions made by Ford. Conan O’Brien noticed the recurring theme in Trump’s tweets and took a look at some of the other recent things Trump has tried to take credit for, from a new season of football to, well, the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The execution is great, from Trump’s bizarre capitalization to his nonsensical use of hashtags, and the Albertson’s tweet is for the ages. It’s no wonder the segment turned out to be funny, though—according to the President’s Twitter, it was Donald Trump’s idea all along.