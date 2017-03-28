The Daily Show Team Knows Who Really Defeated Obamacare Repeal

On Monday night, The Daily Show’s “Best F#@king News Team” got in on the blame game over the spectacular failure of the American Health Care Act. Just as there is in Washington , there was a whole lot of finger-pointing without any real consensus.

The correspondents’ initial targets ranged from Steve Bannon to Barack Obama—“If he hadn’t given 20 million people healthcare, there wouldn’t be anybody to take it away from”—before Roy Wood Jr. found a new, surprising scapegoat: the Geico “lizard,” whose simple descriptions of purchasing insurance allegedly fooled President Trump. The debate then devolved into a convoluted, lengthy disagreement over whether the Geico mascot is a lizard or a gecko, British or Australian—par for the course, essentially, of the state of American policy discourse. At least nobody was ridiculous enough to try to blame the Democrats.