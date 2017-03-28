Billy Eichner Will Play a Tank Top–Wearing Mystery Man in American Horror Story

Billy Eichner has joined in the seventh season of American Horror Story, according to Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva . The fast-rising comic, best known for hosting Billy on the Street and toplining Hulu’s Difficult People , will star opposite Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in a “heavily recurring role,” appearing in more than half of the season’s 11 episodes.

There’s not much word on the character Eichner will be playing, aside from this juicy tidbit from Andreeva: “Sources say he is playing a close confidant of Paulson’s character and mostly will be wearing mysterious tank tops.” (Mostly? Mysterious?) It was previously revealed that Ryan Murphy is basing AHS Season 7 on the 2016 presidential campaign (to at least some extent ), with the first episode taking place on election night (AKA the nightmare you never wanted to relive).

Eichner has already been keeping plenty busy, of course. In a recent interview with Vulture, he revealed that he spends two months in pre-production for Billy on the Street a year, before going out to film 10 or so episodes of the show. The 10-episode third season of Difficult People, in which Eichner plays a lead role, is meanwhile gearing up for a late summer launch. Adding six to seven episodes of AHS to the docket means that Eichner likely has an awfully full year ahead of him. It’s possible he’s spreading himself a little thin here—but then again, we’re talking about the man who never seems to run out of energy racing around the streets of New York, aggressively handing out dollar bills and making dreams come true.