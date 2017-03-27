Adam Sandler’s Character From Sandy Wexler Is Giving Away a Role in an Adam Sandler Movie

America’s got a lot of extraordinarily weird talent that, especially since The Gong Show went off the air, desperately needs an outlet. That’s just what Netflix, fresh off another four-picture deal with Adam Sandler , intends to provide. As the video above explains, Sandler will be running a talent contest in-character as Sandy Wexler, the hapless talent manager he’s playing in his upcoming film . Whoever submits the best talent video gets to join Wexler’s fictional stable of, in his words, “superstars, mega-stars, and up-and-coming future stars in every branch of the show business tree.” There’s also a prize outside of the Sandy Wexlerverse—a walk-on role in the next Adam Sandler movie.

To enter, go to WexlerManagement.com and upload a one-minute video discussing why Adam Sandler’s fictional manager should fictionally manage your very real talent, whatever it may be, before April 7. On April 9, 20 finalists will be announced; then the public will vote to decide which talented American they’d like to briefly see in the next Adam Sandler movie. So far, judging from the entries already on the site, the field seems to be pretty much open, although the guy whose talent is watching Sandler’s Just Go With It over and over—a film that Slate’s Dana Stevens called “so noxious it seems the product of deliberate malignity”—is probably the current frontrunner. (He claims to have seen it 67 times in 2017 alone, so even if he wins, he’s already lost.) No signs so far of a breakout star like Megan Amram, whose legendary 2011 Glee tryout (embedded below) remains the gold standard in internet audition videos, but these are early days. Good luck!