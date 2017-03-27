S Is for Sia Singing About Songs on Sesame Street

S is for Sia, Sesame Street, singing, and “Smile while you watch this very fun video that incorporates all those things I just mentioned.” The multihyphenate pop star-songwriter-music producer can now add “Sesame Street musical guest star” to her CV, joining a very respectable club that includes the likes of Feist, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder. Sia appeared on the children’s television show to introduce the letter S in a lively music video that sees Elmo, Cookie Monster and more dance around her as she expresses her love of music: “S is for songs, and I love songs/ Don’t know what we’d do without ’em/ I love songs so much I wanna sing a song about ’em.”