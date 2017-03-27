A Third Season of True Detective Is in the Works

HBO

Like it or not, a third season of True Detective may be on the way.

According to Entertainment Weekly, creator Nic Pizzolatto has completed “at least two” scripts for a potential third season of the HBO anthology, more than a year and a half since the end of its poorly received second season.

Given the lackluster reception to True Detective Season 2, which failed to lived up to the expectations set by its watershed first season and was never even as entertaining as the hashtag game it spawned, even fans of the show, to say nothing of Pizzolatto himself, seemed happy to let it die. But the news that David Milch, the creator of NYPD Blue and Deadwood, is also climbing aboard the True Detective train makes it difficult to suppress at least a faint glimmer of enthusiasm.