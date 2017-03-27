A Third Season of True Detective Is in the Works

David Milch Comes on Board for a Potential True Detective Season 3
Like it or not, a third season of True Detective may be on the way.
According to Entertainment Weekly, creator Nic Pizzolatto has completed “at least two” scripts for a potential third season of the HBO anthology, more than a year and a half since the end of its poorly received second season.
Given the lackluster reception to True Detective Season 2, which failed to lived up to the expectations set by its watershed first season and was never even as entertaining as the hashtag game it spawned, even fans of the show, to say nothing of Pizzolatto himself, seemed happy to let it die. But the news that David Milch, the creator of NYPD Blue and Deadwood, is also climbing aboard the True Detective train makes it difficult to suppress at least a faint glimmer of enthusiasm.
Of course, Milch is also supposed to be working on the Deadwood movie that will finally bring closure to his revered but short-lived HBO series, which has been off the air for more than a decade, during which time none of Milch’s projects have run longer than a single season. But as the Hollywood Reporter laid out last year, Milch has gambled away most of what was once a $100 million fortune, so you can’t blame him for taking on some extra work, but those bloody floors in the Gem aren’t going to scrub themselves.