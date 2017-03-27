Dance on Trumpcare’s grave with Seth Meyers.

Watching the Republicans play chicken with everyone’s health last week was extraordinarily stressful—so much so that, now that Paul Ryan’s dreams of catfood-eating-seniors have imploded , we could all probably use a little break. So this victory lap from Seth Meyers is much appreciated, not least because it emphasizes the grassroots activism that killed Trumpcare: ordinary citizens standing up at town halls and suggesting their representatives commit biologically improbable sexual acts, just like the founders intended.

It’s fish-in-a-barrel to cut together footage of Trump denying he made promises about overhauling health care with footage of Trump making exactly those promises, and, given how little anyone in the Republican party cares about being called hypocritical, it’s usually a waste of time. But Meyers gets a pass this time, because it’s so satisfying to watch right after the Republicans lost a massive battle on the basis of policy. It’s good to be reminded that enough constituent outrage can still derail at least a few of Trump’s most transparently phony cons. Let’s hope a few more of his plans go astray between now and the time global warming kills us all.