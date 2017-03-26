Aaron Sorkin Shocked to Discover Hollywood Might Not Be a Gender- and Race-Blind Meritocracy

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

In a scene that could have come straight from an Aaron Sorkin script, a middle-aged white guy had a revelation onstage at a Q&A on Saturday. The name of that middle-aged white guy? Aaron Sorkin. According to Variety, Sorkin—appearing at the Writers Guild Festival at the Academy’s Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study in Los Angeles—was shocked, shocked to discover that Hollywood has a problem with diversity. The Academy Award–winning screenwriter behind The Newsroom reportedly reacted with disbelief when asked about the challenges women and people of color face in the film industry.

“Are you saying that women and minorities have a more difficult time getting their stuff read than white men, and you’re also saying that [white men] get to make mediocre movies and can continue on?” the creator of Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip asked the audience, apparently rhetorically. He then went on to claim ignorance of Hollywood’s diversity problem, and it seems the word “meritocracy” was used, since moderator Elvis Mitchell suggested he’d confused the word with “meretricious.” “You’re saying that if you’re a woman or person of color, you have to hit it out of the park in order to have another chance?” Sorkin later added.

So how did Aaron Sorkin—ostensibly more keyed in to Hollywood than the average person who hasn’t been working in film and television since the early 1990s—miss the issue? There are two possibilities, neither of which is particularly flattering: Either Sorkin genuinely believed until Saturday that the overwhelmingly white, overwhelmingly male industry he works in is the product of a true meritocracy, and women and people of color are just worse at making movies, or, as MTV News’ Molly Lambert suggested on Twitter, it’s advantageous for him to ignore what’s right in front of his face.

"He didn't miss it. He was just dismissing it before and he'll go back to dismissing it again because it doesn't affect his life." — Molly Lambert (@mollylambert) March 26, 2017