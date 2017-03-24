Jimmy Kimmel and Patton Oswalt Investigate the Shockingly Terrible Comedy of Mike Huckabee

Mike Huckabee’s Twitter “comedy” has been an object of fascination for liberals recently, if only for one unfortunate reason: His jokes are really, really terrible. So terrible, in fact, that his tweets could reasonably be construed as parody—knowingly bad humor where the point rests in its mediocrity.

On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel enlisted Patton Oswalt to test this theory—to perform some of Huckabee’s more infamous tweets to see if there’s something we’re not just getting. If you’re unfamiliar with the Arkansas Governor’s insult comedy routine, then you’re in for a painful treat. And if you already are? Well, Oswalt’s gloriously cringe-inducing readings are unlikely to change your mind on the matter. At the very least, it's funnier listening to Oswalt stumble through saying “Poop Dogg” than having to read it on your iPhone.