Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s new single, “The Heart Part 4.”

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, Kendrick Lamar wiped his Instagram account and posted a lone, cryptic photo on of the Roman numeral “IV” on a black background. This, of course, prompted immediate fan speculation that the rapper had a new release forthcoming, especially given that he has released three previous albums, his latest being 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly.

Fortunately, we didn’t have to ponder this mystery for long, as Kendrick has now deleted his original post after dropping a new single, “The Heart Part 4.” You can listen to the new track here:

Lamar has spoken about his next record in a recent interview with T Magazine. “I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork," he said, calling the new project “urgent.” Some of the lyrics are certainly timely:

Niggas is fake rich, bitches is fake bad

Blacks that act white, whites that do the dab

Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk

Tell ’em that God comin’ and Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’

Electorial votes look like memorial votes

But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes.