Seth Meyers Tries to Untangle Trump’s Wiretapping Fiasco and Russian Ties; Fails   

“If you thought you’d heard enough about the wiretapping story, think again,” Seth Meyers ominously says about halfway through his latest “A Closer Look” segment, and, unfortunately, he’s not wrong. We’re all still running around on the wild goose chase set off by Trump’s last Fox news binge/early-morning Twitter fiasco, and today brought even more nonsense, this time from Devin Nunes. Unless someone puts a Faraday cage around the White House bathroom, next Saturday morning will probably be worse, but in the meantime, Meyers does his best to explain the current state of play. But it’s complicated: there’s Manafort, Nunes, Trump himself, and his various squid-ink squirting spokespeople. Fortunately, Meyers hits the single image that makes everything clear: Trump adviser Roger Stone’s inauguration outfit:

Meyers says Stone’s outfit makes him “look like an alternate timeline where Abe Lincoln was a coke dealer,” which is fair and accurate, but doesn’t really get enough mileage out of Stone’s wardrobe choices. For a more thorough examination, check out this thread from @spookperson on Twitter, which really digs into the details. A few highlights:

my guy looks like he drives a cartoon donkey cart with a cage full of missing children on the back — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) March 15, 2017 my man looks like the only things he hates more than child labor laws are scoob and the gang — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) March 15, 2017 nice to see my man confident again after his recent defeat by the citizens of toontown — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) March 16, 2017 my dude looks like a tax collector from a candy themed board game — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) March 15, 2017

