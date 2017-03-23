Seth Meyers Tries to Untangle Trump’s Wiretapping Fiasco and Russian Ties; Fails   

 Seth Meyers tries to untangle Trump’s Russian ties.

“If you thought you’d heard enough about the wiretapping story, think again,” Seth Meyers ominously says about halfway through his latest “A Closer Look” segment, and, unfortunately, he’s not wrong. We’re all still running around on the wild goose chase set off by Trump’s last Fox news binge/early-morning Twitter fiasco, and today brought even more nonsense, this time from Devin Nunes. Unless someone puts a Faraday cage around the White House bathroom, next Saturday morning will probably be worse, but in the meantime, Meyers does his best to explain the current state of play. But it’s complicated: there’s Manafort, Nunes, Trump himself, and his various squid-ink squirting spokespeople. Fortunately, Meyers hits the single image that makes everything clear: Trump adviser Roger Stone’s inauguration outfit:

Meyers says Stone’s outfit makes him “look like an alternate timeline where Abe Lincoln was a coke dealer,” which is fair and accurate, but doesn’t really get enough mileage out of Stone’s wardrobe choices. For a more thorough examination, check out this thread from @spookperson on Twitter, which really digs into the details. A few highlights:

Honestly, all you really have to do to discredit Trump and his crew—and to his credit, Meyers does it—is show people that image of Roger Stone over and over again. It’s like that Mitchell and Webb sketch where an SS officer notices his uniform has a Totenkopf on it; whatever side dresses like Stone, they’re obviously the baddies.