There’s So Much New Gorillaz Music All of a Sudden

March 23 2017 5:29 PM

There’s So Much New Gorillaz Music All of a Sudden

They’re back.

Where other artists tease with glimpses of their forthcoming albums, Gorillaz, the ever-shifting musical entity headed up by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, is flooding the zone, releasing four new songs from their forthcoming album, Humanz, which is due out April 28.

The complete album will consist of 14 tracks, 19 on the deluxe version, and will also be available as a “super deluxe vinyl box set” with each of the 14 tracks on a separate 12” slab, backed by an alternate version. A list of the album’s featured artists includes Vince Staples, Peven Everett, Popcaan, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Grace Jones, Mavis Staples, Pusha T, and Carly Simon, with actor Ben Mendelsohn narrating the album interludes.

Here’s the music, and note that the Hewlett-directed six-minute video “Saturnz Barz (Spirit House),” which contains clips from all four songs, is available in both regular and, via supported web browsers, 360-degree versions.

“Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)” (featuring Popcaan)

“We’ve Got the Power” (featuring Jehnny Beth)

“Andromeda” (featuring D.R.A.M.)

“Ascension” (featuring Vince Staples)

“Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)” (360-degree version)

