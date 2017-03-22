Dave Chappelle Got Candid With Jimmy Kimmel on Hecklers, O.J., and the Element of Surprise

Dave Chappelle fans can continue to enjoy his return to the spotlight as the beloved comic is making the rounds on the press circuit to promote his new Netflix special. On Monday, he appeared on CBS This Morning for a revealing and introspective interview, and on Tuesday night, he joined Jimmy Kimmel to chat about hecklers, O.J. Simpson, and the element of surprise.

Chappelle, thoughtful and casual in conversation as ever, provided a few more details as to how he likes to approach comedy. Kimmel asked him about one particular quirk: not letting phones or electronic devices into any space where he performs. “Comedians need the element of surprise,” Chappelle explained. “So if someone sees a joke that I’m doing before I get to their city, then I’ve got to do all new jokes—and I couldn’t write fast enough.”

His Netflix specials also showcase a penchant for tackling divisive, even disturbing figures with a certain freshness—specifically, O.J. Simpson and Bill Cosby. Kimmel fawned over his method of discussing the two men in a “new” way, dancing around the specific jokes of the special but ensuring his compliment translated fully. Chappelle stayed humble when asked about whether he seeks out these controversial icons to deconstruct through comedy, offering an alternative explanation: “I think it’s more of a compulsion.”