You Can Now Listen to Chuck Berry’s Rollicking New Single “Big Boys”

News of Chuck Berry’s death has led to plenty of memorializing, with remembrances of his profound influence on rock ‘n’ roll and the music world continuing to roll in. On Wednesday, the Berry family teased an entirely new way to honor the late pioneer: "Big Boys," the lead single off his first studio album in nearly 40 years, Chuck.

The album, which was first announced last fall, will consist of 10 tracks and feature several generations of the Berry family as contributors, as well as longtime friends. "Big Boys" feels like a blast from the past, as its opening revives the iconic guitar lick of Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” and ends with some wistful reminiscing of his adolescence. It's a bittersweet confirmation of his gargantuan talent—and a powerful reminder of the fact that, even at 90, he wasn’t finished rocking out just yet.