George Michael Talks Going Solo and Performing in Communist China in This Animated 1986 Interview

PBS’ animated series Blank on Blank, which has brought to life more than 80 obscure interviews with musicians, authors, and other famous figures over the years, has just released its last episode in partnership with Brooklyn non-profit Quoted Studios. The final installment in the animated series takes on a previously unreleased interview with pop superstar George Michael, who died at age 53 last year on Christmas Day. His 1986 conversation with Off the Record author Joe Smith sees Michael, who had recently embarked on his solo career, discuss the decision to leave Wham!, his burgeoning sexuality, and performing in Communist China with the band the previous year.

“We could have just kind of kept on being Wham! and me gradually making George Michael records but that would have been a real sham,” Michael told Smith, expressing a desire to move past the pop-ballad persona that made him famous. “Everyone is right now expecting me to move into the kind of artist that they have been comparing me to for the last couple years, i.e., another Elton [John].”

But Michael had other plans. He was still almost a year away from releasing Faith, but even at the very start of his career as a solo performer, he had a vision of his own success. “In 10 years' time I think I could be a very, very big star as opposed to just a star.” He had mixed feelings about that prospect. “Although there is that half of me that wants it, there’s another half of me that’s very frightened of it, as well, because I don’t think it has a good effect on people’s lives. I don’t want to be dragged into the kind of downsides of this business that are so easy to fall into.”

Blank on Blank, which will continue in its podcast form, sets out to preserve and reimagine the American interview. You can look back through the entire archives of the project here.