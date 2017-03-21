Tim & Eric Are Going On Awesome Tour Great Job!

Great news for fans of anti-comedy, anti-fans of comedy, and possibly anti-fans of anti-comedy: Tim & Eric are going on tour! It’s been ten years since Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim brought Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! to Adult Swim. To celebrate, although they recognize that it’s an arbitrary milestone to mark, they’re bringing Tim & Eric direct to your town on the “Tim & Eric 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour. Or, as Tim calls it in the trailer, “Our Summer Ten Year Anniversary Tim & Eric Awesome Tour Ten Year Anniversary of Tim & Eric Awesome Tour United States Tour.”

Will the live show they’ve cooked up be as aggressively weird, lo-fi, and hilarious as everything they’ve ever collaborated on? It certainly looks that way from the announcement trailer, which has a lot more yelling at the camera than you typically see in advertising. And the eyelids! Oh man, the eyelids. Dates, tickets, and a horrifying animated gif background can be found on the duo’s website. And now, here’s “Celery Man.”