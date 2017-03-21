Amid Plagiarism Controversy, the Writers of TLC’s “No Scrubs” Have Received Credit on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”
After months of controversy, the writers behind the 1999 single “No Scrubs” have received credit on Ed Sheeran’s hit new song “Shape of You.” TLC’s Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle, and producer Kevin Briggs are now listed on the song’s official ASCAP page, joining original writers Sheeran, Steve Mac, and Johnny McDaid.
Observers had noted the stark similarities between the two songs, finding considerable overlap between their choruses. But while the new credits sufficiently recognize this particular comparison, “Shape of You” has actually been criticized for its parallels to a pair of other popular singles as well: Tracy Chapman’s “Mountain O’ Things” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.”
Further, it’s worth noting that while this matter has been retroactively settled, Sheeran is still in hot water over other songs that have been accused of plagiarism. Heirs of songwriter Edward Townsend have taken action against Sheeran, claiming he copied key parts of the Marvin Gaye song “Let’s Get It On” in “Thinking Out Loud.” And Martin Harrington and Thomas Leonard have sued for $20 million, arguing that key parts of their single “Amazing” were copied for Sheeran’s “Photograph.” According to the BBC, these cases are still pending.