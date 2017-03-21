The writers of TLC's "No Scrubs" have received credit on Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

After months of controversy, the writers behind the 1999 single “No Scrubs” have received credit on Ed Sheeran’s hit new song “Shape of You.” TLC’s Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle, and producer Kevin Briggs are now listed on the song’s official ASCAP page, joining original writers Sheeran, Steve Mac, and Johnny McDaid.

Observers had noted the stark similarities between the two songs, finding considerable overlap between their choruses. But while the new credits sufficiently recognize this particular comparison, “Shape of You” has actually been criticized for its parallels to a pair of other popular singles as well: Tracy Chapman’s “Mountain O’ Things” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.”

