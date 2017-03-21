RuPaul Is Teaming With J.J. Abrams for a Series Based on His Rise to Fame

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

RuPaul’s life story is getting a series treatment. The beloved reality show host and queer icon has teamed with prolific producer J.J. Abrams for a “half-hour dramedy” that fictionalizes his coming of age from club kid to global star. The project is being written by Gary Lennon, whose TV credits include Orange Is the New Black and Power, and will be shopped out to premium networks shortly.

The ’80s-set series will take place in New York City, as RuPaul relocates from Atlanta to study performing arts and immerses himself into the nightclub scene. It will be closely based on the arc of his own career, chronicled against the backdrop of Reagan-era politics and burgeoning queer visibility. He’ll reportedly be heavily involved behind the scenes, serving as executive producer alongside his World of Wonder colleagues Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell.

