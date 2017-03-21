Goat Simulator: Waste of Space Brings Interstellar Flare to Goat Simulation

Goat Simulator, the video game that asked the question “Goats have a pretty good deal, what with the running around being an asshole all day, thing, huh?” was a joke that turned into a viral video that somehow became an actual game you could buy . And when there’s an actual game, downloadable content will not be far behind. But when the entire concept of a game is a Desert Bus –style troll—despite promising “next-gen goat simulation,” the developers left horrible graphical glitches in because they’re hilarious looking—it’s gotta be hard to know how to add new content while staying true to the “deliberately crappy execution of a deliberately terrible idea” aesthetic that made Goat Simulator funny to begin with.

The trailer for the Goat Simulator: Waste of Space DLC, coming to PS4 tomorrow, starts promisingly: adding the worst Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation anyone has ever heard, and staying true to the heart of the series: a silly looking goat being a destructive jerk. Then, there’s a shot of a character with a six-bladed rainbow lightsaber, and the bottom drops out. You don’t need Star Wars jokes in your asshole-goat-in-outer-space game, or Star Trek jokes either. You definitely don’t need Trump jokes. Goat Simulator games are really only good at telling one joke: here is a game that should never have existed, and yet… The good news is, that’s a great joke. The bad news is, anything you add to it will be, at best, gilding the lily. Video game sci-fi parodies have been a dime a dozen since Space Quest (and this one doesn’t look very funny) but only one game has ever tried to make our dreams of being a real prize jerk of a goat come to life. That should be an ambitious enough goal, no matter what galaxy Goat Simulator simulates next.