Meet the New Cast of Fargo—Including Ewan McGregor, Twice—in This Season 3 Trailer

FX’s Fargo teases for Season 3 have been predictably light on information so far , providing a preview of Ewan McGregor’s physical transformation and a sight of The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon in uniform (invoking Frances McDormand’s iconic Marge Gunderson) but not much else. At this point, we know that McGregor is playing siblings—one a clean-cut real estate mogul and family man, the other a balding and pot-bellied parole officer—and that this year’s events will be tangentially related to last season’s. Otherwise, FX is keeping us in the dark as we inch closer to the season premiere.

The network has now provided one more reason to get excited, at least, for the newest installment of its acclaimed anthology: The cast. Having already elicited breakout performances from the likes of Allison Tolman, Bokeem Woodbine, and Kirsten Dunst, creator Noah Hawley just might be at it again with his new set of actors. Along with the aforementioned Coon and McGregor—who both look excellent in the lead roles—the season’s new teaser features juicy snippets of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, and Michael Stuhlbarg, the latter of whom appears to be sporting a particularly excellent Fargo accent. In case there were any doubts, the cast appears to be shaping up nicely once again—and we still haven’t had a good look at promising recurring players like Jim Gaffigan, Scoot McNairy, and Fred Melamed. That, along with the fact that we’re still missing key plot details, means FX surely has plenty left to tease before the season’s April 19 premiere.