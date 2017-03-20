It Took Chuck Berry’s Death for People to Realize How the Band Buckcherry Got Its Name

A Brief History of People Realizing the Band Buckcherry Got Its Name From Chuck Berry
Chuck Berry’s death marked the passing of one of the architects of 20th-century American culture. But what we lost in living rock ’n’ roll legends, we gained in Twitter jokes.
So sad to hear Buckcherry passed.— Har Mar Superstar (@HarMarSuperstar) March 20, 2017
rip buckcherry— FilmDrunk (@Filmdrunk) March 19, 2017
But for more than a few who came to the news through social media, it was also a moment of profound revelation.
When you realize the band name Buckcherry is a play on Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/VM55xZMe77— Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) April 28, 2015
Granted, it’s possible many, even most people hadn’t spared a thought in years for Buckcherry, the Anaheim, California, quintet who cracked the Billboard top 10 with “Sorry” in 2007. They also scored a 2006 Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance with “Crazy Bitch,” a song that, according to Wikipedia, “was inspired by the band's own past with those they deemed ‘crazy bitches.’ ” But though the band apparently insisted, perhaps for legal reasons, that their name was inspired by a drag queen of their acquaintance and not by the singer of “Johnny B. Goode,” Berry’s death nonetheless caused interest in Buckcherry to soar.
there was a spike in google searches for buckcherry when chuck berry died pic.twitter.com/zz2IyYTXQu— onlyastoner (@onlyastoner) March 19, 2017
Suddenly, it was all horribly clear.
oh my god. oh my GOD. buckcherry was a spoonerism the whole time— no (@JeremyMonjo) March 18, 2017
it took chuck berry's passing for me to realize the origin of the band name 'buckcherry' which feels massively cruel.— two inch astronaut (@2inchastronaut) March 19, 2017
It just dawned on me that Buckcherry could've been named after Chuck Berry and now I'm pissed— Rosco P. Coltrane (@ramos_official) March 19, 2017
By the way, I literally just got that Buckcherry is a spoonerism of Chuck Berry, and somehow that makes them worse.— Ra's Al-x Ghul'dman (@AGoldmund) March 19, 2017
This is the tweet in which I realized that Buckcherry was a play on Chuck Berry. It is March 19th, 2017. https://t.co/fq0CZueKw2— Alex Knight (@alexequalsmoney) March 19, 2017
Wait. WAIT.— Joe Reid (@joereid) March 19, 2017
...was Buckcherry a purposeful inversion of "Chuck Berry"?
Inevitably, some of that shock turned to anger—or maybe it was just bargaining.
why couldn't it have been buckcherry— TWIABP&IANLATD (@twiabp) March 18, 2017
why couldn't it have been buckcherry that died instead— Brett Makedonski (@Donski3) March 19, 2017
Sad day for Rock-n-Roll. Why couldn't it have been Buckcherry? #rip #chuckberry #hailhail pic.twitter.com/d44D5gRabX— Jeff Matika (@jeffmatika) March 19, 2017
Perhaps instead of wishing death on an innocent—if terrible—band, we can just agree on this.
weird fucking day to be a dyslexic buckcherry fan— josh terry (@JoshhTerry) March 19, 2017