It Took Chuck Berry’s Death for People to Realize How the Band Buckcherry Got Its Name

But for more than a few who came to the news through social media, it was also a moment of profound revelation.

Granted, it’s possible many, even most people hadn’t spared a thought in years for Buckcherry, the Anaheim, California, quintet who cracked the Billboard top 10 with “Sorry” in 2007. They also scored a 2006 Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance with “Crazy Bitch,” a song that, according to Wikipedia, “was inspired by the band's own past with those they deemed ‘crazy bitches.’ ” But though the band apparently insisted, perhaps for legal reasons, that their name was inspired by a drag queen of their acquaintance and not by the singer of “Johnny B. Goode,” Berry’s death nonetheless caused interest in Buckcherry to soar.

