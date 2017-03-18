Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Brian Wilson, and More Pay Tribute to Chuck Berry

The Music World Reacts to the Death of Chuck Berry
There is no living rocker who doesn’t stand in the shadow of Chuck Berry, and following his death on Saturday at age 90, musicians from all genres took to social media to honor the rock pioneer. Below, we round up the tributes.
I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017
He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017
His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017
Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived.— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017
This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017
I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017
Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. - Huey— Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017
It started with Chuck Berry. He inspired us all. The 1st album I bought was Chuck's "Live at the Tivoli" and I was never the same.— Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) March 18, 2017
I've been performing his "Sweet Little Rock & Roller" since 1974 and tonight at @ColosseumatCP, we will do it for him.— Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) March 18, 2017
R.I.P. To the father of ROCK N ROLL the genius CHUCK BERRY ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾Johnny be good— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/cnI9xGIjfj— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 18, 2017
Dang another one not funkin' with us. Our Rock & Roll legend Mr. Chuck Berry has changed frequencies today. Join... https://t.co/aSIayg1lSJ— Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berry. Wow. https://t.co/TnlQviACPO— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) March 18, 2017
R I P Chuck Berry ...— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 18, 2017
Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berry. https://t.co/UzJx74c36p— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 18, 2017
Music was changed forever by Chuck Berry’s groundbreaking impact. What a great life in music. pic.twitter.com/lKEpb6xaK7— LA Reid (@LA_Reid) March 18, 2017
Oh 💔Chuck Berry.— Garbage (@garbage) March 18, 2017
Same 💔Thanks always CB https://t.co/XwJVW6SMWI— KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berryhttps://t.co/9MoHHXnxD7— Carole King (@Carole_King) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berry... https://t.co/Wmbg5wXRzz— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017
Rest in peace to one of the pioneers of rock & roll, Chuck Berry. pic.twitter.com/o2hbpLjjCy— Anthony Hamilton (@HamiltonAnthony) March 18, 2017
RIP CHUCK BERRY— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 18, 2017
R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017