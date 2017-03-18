 Chuck Berry's death inspires social media tributes from musicians.

Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Brian Wilson, and More Pay Tribute to Chuck Berry

Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Brian Wilson, and More Pay Tribute to Chuck Berry

March 18 2017

The Music World Reacts to the Death of Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry died on Saturday at age 90.
Chuck Berry died on Saturday at age 90.

Publicity photo by Chess Records via public domain/Wikimedia Commons

There is no living rocker who doesn’t stand in the shadow of Chuck Berry, and following his death on Saturday at age 90, musicians from all genres took to social media to honor the rock pioneer. Below, we round up the tributes.

Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip

Chuck Berry R.I.P.

