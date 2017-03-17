Listen to Feist’s First New Song in Six Years

Listen to “Pleasure,” Feist’s First New Song in Six Years
Ahead of the release of her upcoming album Pleasure, Feist has released the title track of her anticipated new project, her first in six years. The acclaimed Canadian singer and songwriter has mainly collaborated on other artists’ projects in the years since her 2011 album Metals, which generated strong reviews, earned her a Polaris Music Prize (making her the first woman to win the award), and placed on several Top 10 lists for the year. Fortunately, after the long wait, “Pleasure” represents an exciting return to the spotlight.
The new song is emotionally intense, a tightly-coiled, guitar-driven track balanced with Feist’s powerful and melodic voice. It’s certainly in keeping with how she has described the album and the ideas underlying it, over the past week. On Tuesday, Feist revealed the album cover via Twitter, along with some details on how she put the songs together—and why.
I've been so inward facing during the making of this record that I hadn't quite prepared myself to face it, and myself, outward again.— Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017
So here's what I can tell you....— Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017
I made this record last winter with 2 of my closest friends, Mocky and Renaud LeTang.
I was raw and so were the takes.— Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017
Our desire was to record that state without guile or go-to's and to pin the songs down with conviction and our straight up human bodies.— Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017
I titled the album Pleasure like I was planting a seed or prophecising some brightness.— Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017
The experience of pleasure is mild or deep, sometimes temporal, sometimes a sort of low grade lasting, usually a motivator.— Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017
If the way you look at things is how they look then my motivation is to look with a brighter eye.— Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017
So there it is, in a nutshell. I'm grateful for your curiosity, the music is en route. Best and soon, Leslie 🌺— Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017
Pleasure is set to be released on April 28.