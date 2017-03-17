Listen to Feist’s First New Song in Six Years

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album Pleasure, Feist has released the title track of her anticipated new project, her first in six years. The acclaimed Canadian singer and songwriter has mainly collaborated on other artists’ projects in the years since her 2011 album Metals, which generated strong reviews, earned her a Polaris Music Prize (making her the first woman to win the award), and placed on several Top 10 lists for the year. Fortunately, after the long wait, “Pleasure” represents an exciting return to the spotlight.