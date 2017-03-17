 Stream Feist's "Pleasure," her first new song in six years.

Listen to Feist's First New Song in Six Years

March 17 2017

Listen to "Pleasure," Feist's First New Song in Six Years

Feist
It’s good to have her back.

Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album Pleasure, Feist has released the title track of her anticipated new project, her first in six years. The acclaimed Canadian singer and songwriter has mainly collaborated on other artists’ projects in the years since her 2011 album Metals, which generated strong reviews, earned her a Polaris Music Prize (making her the first woman to win the award), and placed on several Top 10 lists for the year. Fortunately, after the long wait, “Pleasure” represents an exciting return to the spotlight.

The new song is emotionally intense, a tightly-coiled, guitar-driven track balanced with Feist’s powerful and melodic voice. It’s certainly in keeping with how she has described the album and the ideas underlying it, over the past week. On Tuesday, Feist revealed the album cover via Twitter, along with some details on how she put the songs together—and why.

Pleasure is set to be released on April 28.