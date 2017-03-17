Beauty and the Beast could score the biggest opening weekend of any family film ever.

Disney is projecting massive ticket sales for Beauty and the Beast. The live-action remake has reportedly sold out more than 1,000 screenings in advance of its Friday debut, making it the fastest-selling family film in in the ticket seller’s 17 years in operation, according to managing editor Erik Davis, outpacing even Finding Dory. Indeed, with a predicted box office forecast that’s north of $120 million for opening weekend, Beauty could easily score a larger debut than previous Disney hits Toy Story 3 ($110 million) and Alice in Wonderland ($116 million). If the film outperforms Finding Dory, it would become the new record-holder for the biggest opening weekend of any G or PG–rated movie, ever.