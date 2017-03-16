Game-Changer: Slate Has Obtained Footage of Stephen Colbert Making Fun of Rachel Maddow

CBS

Tonight, Slate is thrilled to announce we’ve obtained video footage of late night host Stephen Colbert spoofing Rachel Maddow’s cynical, reputation-scarring “scoop” from Tuesday night, which we’ll share with you in this very post. But first, a little context. According to Wikipedia, Stephen Tyler Colbert “is an American comedian, television host, and author,” which is why we’re sure that this new video footage—which we’ll present to you shortly—is so historic and important. The Colbert segment is based on a segment that aired on MSNBC Tuesday night, featuring host Rachel Maddow, who started her career as a radio host in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Watching Colbert mimic Maddow’s distinctive diction and gestures—one television host versus another—raises very interesting questions about how much the churn of cable news pushes people to overhype their stories, packing them with unecessary background information to make them seem more important. It’s an issue you’ll no doubt be wondering about once you’ve seen the video for yourself.

But first, it’s worth asking: just how accurate was Colbert’s “impression?” Although you’ll be able to judge for yourself once we embed the video, we think it’s important to present you with our opinions about it before allowing you to reach your own conclusions. So we consulted the experts at The New Shorter Oxford English Dictionary (Thumb Index Edition), who told us that “impression” means “Pressure applied by one thing on or into the surface of another; an instance or effect of such pressure; the stamping of character or quality on.” And it’s true: Colbert stamps all over Maddow’s character, as you’ll see very soon. Need more evidence to back up all the other irrefutable evidence we’ve promised to eventually provide? Perhaps a single frame from the Colbert segment—which, again, you will eventually find on this very page—will help you get excited about seeing the full video once we release it. To avoid spoiling anything before we give you the opportunity to watch the complete footage, we’ve applied a 5.1 pixel Gaussian blur:

The colors, the wardrobe, the chyron: you can tell that this is going to be a highly-sharable video clip, which we’ll be sharing with you before the end of this post, and we hope you’ll share with everyone you’ve ever met. We don’t want to give too much away until you’ve got all the necessary context, so here’s a blurred frame from the Maddow video Colbert is spoofing:

