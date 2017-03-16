Samantha Bee Called Out Liberals For Being Great at Protesting, but Pretty Terrible at Actually Voting

The word “resist” has poured from the lips of liberals since the presidential election, as Samantha Bee pointed out on the latest episode of Full Frontal. And protesters have turned out in droves across the country to march against the Trump administration, breaking records and stirring up righteous anger. But unfortunately, the one arena where Democrats have failed to show up in any meaningful way is probably the most crucial one of all: the voting booth.

Bee called out resisters for their overall dismal showings in recent local elections, citing the roughly 12 percent of voters who turned out for the mayoral race in Los Angeles where Democrat Eric Garcetti was re-elected. (“Maybe they didn’t get the memo because it wasn’t pinned on a beautiful celebrity’s pelvic bone,” she cracked.) And in the Louisiana run-off election for the U.S. Senate seat, where Republican John Kennedy won, only 29 percent of the state turned out to vote. (“The other 71 percent of you better have been at a jazz funeral.”)

Advertisement

