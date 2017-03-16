Watch the Teaser for Early Man, the Prehistoric Comedy From the Creator of Wallace and Gromit

Aardman Animations, the British studio behind stop-motion classics like Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run, returns with a new, prehistoric comedy that shows no matter how far back in time you go, some things are still the same. The teaser for Early Man is set millennia in the past, but despite the caveman dressings, all the Aardman essentials are present: a hapless hunter (voiced by Eddie Redmayne) and his more sensible furry pet are terrorized by a long-toothed, vicious rabbit—surely a nod to The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, arguably Aardman’s masterpiece.