Watch the Teaser for Early Man, the Prehistoric Comedy From the Creator of Wallace and Gromit
Aardman Animations, the British studio behind stop-motion classics like Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run, returns with a new, prehistoric comedy that shows no matter how far back in time you go, some things are still the same. The teaser for Early Man is set millennia in the past, but despite the caveman dressings, all the Aardman essentials are present: a hapless hunter (voiced by Eddie Redmayne) and his more sensible furry pet are terrorized by a long-toothed, vicious rabbit—surely a nod to The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, arguably Aardman’s masterpiece.
Rounding out the film's voice cast are Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall, and Richard Ayoade, among others, with Oscar winner and Aardman veteran Nick Park returning to direct his first feature since 2005. Park, it should be noted, has an excellent track record: Every movie he’s ever directed has a score of 90 percent or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.
Dates for the U.S. release have yet to be announced, but Early Man will be released in January 2018 in the U.K.