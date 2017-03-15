Why Did The Americans Grow 25 Acres of Wheat in Upstate New York?

Each week on Slate 's Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama's fifth season.

In Episode 2, “Pests,” showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg discuss Philip and Elizabeth’s parenting triumphs and fails and whether the technique they teach Paige at the end of the episode might really be effective. Thomas then chats with various members of the crew to learn how the greenhouse scene came into being. Finally, director of photography Dan Stoloff explains why The Americans looks different from other shows.